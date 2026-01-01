The #1 TASKBOSS Alternative

TASKBOSS plans tasks. ClickUp executes them.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and Chat so teams move from planning to delivery without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Execute faster with less friction

ClickUp vs TASKBOSS

TASKBOSS offers solid WBS planning on a free tier, but teams outgrow it fast when they need collaboration, automation, and visibility.

TASKBOSS

  • Separate tools for docs and real-time communication
  • Limited to Kanban, Gantt, and calendar views
  • Basic automation capabilities
  • Manual goal tracking without task integration
  • Statistics limited to time tracking data

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
  • Advanced reporting with custom Dashboards
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with TASKBOSS?

ClickUp scales from startup to enterprise with advanced collaboration, automation, and visibility. TASKBOSS covers basics but requires add-ons and integrations for team coordination.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

TASKBOSS

Tasks & Project Management
Unlimited tasks and members
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields
Multiple assignees per task
Views & Visualization
Kanban boards
Timeline (Gantt) charts
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Calendar view
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
File attachments and storage
Proofing for image and video annotations
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip for screen recording
Assigned comments
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Goals & Strategy
Goals with task integration
AI & Automation
Automations
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Collaboration & Access
Guest access for clients
Mobile app
Offline Mode
Integrations
Zoom integration
Slack integration
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CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
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GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT