ClickUp
TASKBOSS
Unlimited tasks and members
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields
Multiple assignees per task
Kanban boards
Timeline (Gantt) charts
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Calendar view
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
File attachments and storage
Proofing for image and video annotations
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip for screen recording
Assigned comments
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task integration
Automations
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Guest access for clients
Mobile app
Offline Mode
Zoom integration
Slack integration