The #1 Taskade Alternative

Taskade builds apps. ClickUp ships work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without switching tools or building custom apps.
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ClickUp vs Taskade

Taskade generates apps with AI prompts. ClickUp delivers proven project management that scales from startup to enterprise.

Taskade

  • AI-generated apps require prompt engineering and iteration
  • Limited project management depth; focused on AI app creation
  • Fewer specialized views for complex project tracking
  • Workflow automations exist but less mature than dedicated PM tools
  • Memory system stores context but lacks native goal-task integration

ClickUp

  • Native tasks with dependencies, recurring workflows, and Timeline views
  • Built-in time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 15+ view types including Workload, Gantt, and Mind Maps
  • 100+ automation triggers on paid plans; no custom app building required
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Taskade

ClickUp delivers battle-tested project management with tasks, docs, chat, and goals in one workspace. No app building required.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Taskade

AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI-powered search across workspace and connected apps
Workflow automations
AI agents for autonomous task execution
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and critical path
Recurring tasks and checklists
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks
Goals & Strategy
Goals with automatic task rollup
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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