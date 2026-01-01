ClickUp
Taskade
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI-powered search across workspace and connected apps
Workflow automations
AI agents for autonomous task execution
Task dependencies and critical path
Recurring tasks and checklists
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks
Goals with automatic task rollup
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members