The #1 Tallyfy Alternative

Tallyfy tracks workflows. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and goals so teams execute faster without switching between workflow tools and collaboration apps.
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ClickUp vs Tallyfy

Tallyfy tracks process steps. ClickUp connects strategy to execution with tasks, docs, goals, and real-time collaboration in one workspace.

Tallyfy

  • Workflow tracking focused on process execution
  • Limited views for visualizing work across teams
  • Basic conditional automations for task routing
  • Time tracking requires external integrations
  • Role-based pricing with Light and Full member tiers

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one platform
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations with conditional logic and task routing
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Tallyfy

ClickUp delivers end-to-end work management with tasks, docs, goals, and AI in one workspace. Eliminate tool sprawl and connect strategy to execution without switching apps.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Tallyfy

Workflow Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and workflows
Form-triggered workflows
Real-time status tracking
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI task assignment to agents
Advanced automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Wikis for centralized knowledge
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Assign Chat messages as action items
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with reporting cards
Goals & Strategy
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
OKR tracking and sprint goals
Integrations & API
Open REST API
Webhooks for event-driven automation
Native Zoom integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Flexible guest access for external collaboration
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