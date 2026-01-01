ClickUp
Tallyfy
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and workflows
Form-triggered workflows
Real-time status tracking
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI task assignment to agents
Advanced automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Wikis for centralized knowledge
Real-time Chat
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Assign Chat messages as action items
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with reporting cards
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
OKR tracking and sprint goals
Open REST API
Webhooks for event-driven automation
Native Zoom integration
Free Forever plan
Flexible guest access for external collaboration