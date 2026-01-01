The #1 Talla Alternative

Talla automates tasks. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites AI-powered task management, Docs, Chat, and automation in one workspace so teams ship faster without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Talla

Talla automates workflows but leaves teams juggling separate tools. ClickUp brings tasks, knowledge, and collaboration together.

Talla

  • Workflow automation requires multiple tools for full PM
  • Limited views for visualizing work and team capacity
  • Rule-based automation without visual builder
  • No native time tracking or timesheet capabilities
  • Basic search within platform only

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automation triggers with visual workflow builder
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheets
  • Connected Search across tasks, Docs, and integrated apps
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Talla

ClickUp delivers AI-powered task management, knowledge sharing, and collaboration in one platform. Automate workflows, track time, and visualize work without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Talla

AI & Automation
AI-powered task assignment and recommendations
Workflow automation (100+ triggers and actions)
AI Notetaker for meetings
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Tasks & Project Management
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search (AI-powered search across apps)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
SyncUps (video meetings with no time limits)
Clip (screen recording)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Workload view (team capacity planning)
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode (work without internet)
Flexible guest access for client collaboration
Integrations
1,000+ native integrations
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT