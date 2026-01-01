ClickUp
Talla
AI-powered task assignment and recommendations
Workflow automation (100+ triggers and actions)
AI Notetaker for meetings
AI Agents (Autopilot)
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search (AI-powered search across apps)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
SyncUps (video meetings with no time limits)
Clip (screen recording)
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Workload view (team capacity planning)
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Offline Mode (work without internet)
Flexible guest access for client collaboration
1,000+ native integrations