The #1 Talisma CRM Alternative

Talisma tracks cases. ClickUp ships solutions.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automation so teams resolve customer issues faster without juggling disconnected tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs Talisma CRM

Talisma's industry-specific CRM comes with steep learning curves and rigid workflows. ClickUp adapts to your team.

Talisma CRM

  • Separate modules for service, sales, and marketing
  • Limited view types; primarily case-focused interface
  • Workflow engine requires configuration expertise
  • Cloud or on-premise deployment only
  • Pricing not publicly disclosed; enterprise-focused

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; limited on Free
  • Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Talisma CRM

ClickUp delivers the flexibility of customizable workflows with the simplicity of an intuitive interface. Automate routine work, track goals, and collaborate in real time without the complexity.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Talisma CRM

Customer Service & Case Management
Case management with threaded comments
Omnichannel support (email, chat, social)
SLA and turnaround time tracking
Tasks & Project Management
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI chatbots for customer support
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Offline Mode for mobile and desktop
Reporting & Dashboards
Real-time Dashboards with custom widgets
Workload view for capacity planning
Customization & Flexibility
15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Custom statuses and workflows
Industry-specific CRM templates
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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