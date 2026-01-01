ClickUp
Talisma CRM
Case management with threaded comments
Omnichannel support (email, chat, social)
SLA and turnaround time tracking
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI chatbots for customer support
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Offline Mode for mobile and desktop
Real-time Dashboards with custom widgets
Workload view for capacity planning
15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Custom statuses and workflows
Industry-specific CRM templates
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members