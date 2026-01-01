ClickUp
Syncro
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Table view
Mind Map view
Calendar view
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate files)
Assigned comments
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Time estimates
Workflow automations
AI writing assistant
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Connected Search (AI-powered)
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Zoom integration
Slack integration
API access
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members
Guest access