The #1 Syncro Alternative

Syncro manages endpoints. ClickUp manages work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and time tracking so teams deliver client projects without juggling separate tools for tickets, billing, and collaboration.
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ClickUp vs Syncro

Syncro excels at RMM and PSA workflows. ClickUp powers cross-functional collaboration for agencies, operations, and project delivery teams.

Syncro

  • RMM and PSA focused on MSP workflows
  • Limited views for non-technical project management
  • Advanced automations locked behind Team plan
  • Per-user pricing with no free tier for full features
  • Time tracking tied to billing and invoicing workflows

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • 100+ automations for ticket routing and status changes
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Syncro

ClickUp delivers the flexibility and collaboration tools agencies and operations teams need beyond endpoint management and ticketing.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Syncro

Tasks & Project Management
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Table view
Mind Map view
Calendar view
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate files)
Assigned comments
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Time estimates
Automation & AI
Workflow automations
AI writing assistant
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Connected Search (AI-powered)
Goals & Dashboards
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Integrations & Extensibility
Zoom integration
Slack integration
API access
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members
Guest access
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