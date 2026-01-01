The #1 Syncplicity Alternative

Syncplicity stores files. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals so teams collaborate on projects without switching between storage tools and project trackers.
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ClickUp vs Syncplicity

Syncplicity stores files across vaults. ClickUp connects files to tasks, timelines, and team conversations so nothing gets lost.

Syncplicity

  • File storage without native task management
  • Requires separate tools for project tracking
  • Limited collaboration beyond file sharing
  • No built-in time tracking or workload planning
  • Expensive enterprise pricing for advanced features

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Attach files to tasks with version history and comments
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Syncplicity

ClickUp consolidates file storage, project management, and team collaboration into one platform. Eliminate tool sprawl and connect work from planning to delivery.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Syncplicity

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs to tasks and projects
File version history
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as tasks
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking
Integrations
Zoom integration
Salesforce integration
Office 365 integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited external collaborators
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HIPAA
COMPLIANT