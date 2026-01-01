ClickUp
Syncplicity
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs to tasks and projects
File version history
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as tasks
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking
Zoom integration
Salesforce integration
Office 365 integration
Free Forever plan
Unlimited external collaborators