The #1 Synaply Alternative

Synaply captures knowledge. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching between knowledge bases and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Synaply

Synaply organizes knowledge but leaves execution behind. ClickUp connects insights to action in one workspace.

Synaply

  • Knowledge management without integrated task execution
  • No native time tracking or project timelines
  • Limited views focused on check-ins and insights
  • Basic filtering; advanced features require paid plans
  • Free plan lacks custom check-ins and full search

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one platform
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Synaply

ClickUp connects knowledge to execution with tasks, Docs, Goals, and automations. Stop switching between tools to get work done.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Synaply

Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline view (Gantt charts)
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Agents for autonomous task execution
100+ automation triggers and actions
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Unlimited users on free plan
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HIPAA
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