ClickUp
Synaply
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Task management with dependencies
Timeline view (Gantt charts)
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Agents for autonomous task execution
100+ automation triggers and actions
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Unlimited users on free plan