The #1 SYDLE ONE Alternative

SYDLE ONE manages processes. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automation so teams execute faster without enterprise complexity or forced upgrades.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Work without the enterprise overhead

ClickUp vs SYDLE ONE

SYDLE ONE locks core features behind enterprise tiers. ClickUp delivers powerful work management on every plan.

SYDLE ONE

  • Separate modules for BPM, ECM, CRM, and Service Desk
  • Limited features on Starter plan; main capabilities require 20+ users
  • Low-code platform adds complexity for non-technical teams
  • Shared cloud hosting on lower tiers; private cloud only at 100+ users
  • Enterprise features locked behind highest pricing tier

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; 100 executions monthly on Free
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Real-time collaboration without performance lag
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

Why teams choose ClickUp over SYDLE ONE

ClickUp delivers task management, automation, and collaboration without enterprise complexity. Start free and scale without forced upgrades or user minimums.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

SYDLE ONE

Process Automation
Visual automation builder
Recurring tasks and reminders
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks & Project Management
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline)
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Time tracking with reporting
Workload and capacity planning
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Wikis and knowledge bases
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task creation
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents for task automation
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Workspace & Account Management
Free plan with unlimited users and tasks
Flexible guest access for clients
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Integrations
Native integrations (Slack, Zoom, GitHub, Google Calendar)
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT