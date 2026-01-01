ClickUp
SYDLE ONE
Visual automation builder
Recurring tasks and reminders
Task dependencies and relationships
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline)
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Time tracking with reporting
Workload and capacity planning
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Wikis and knowledge bases
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat with task creation
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents for task automation
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Free plan with unlimited users and tasks
Flexible guest access for clients
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Native integrations (Slack, Zoom, GitHub, Google Calendar)