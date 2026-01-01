ClickUp
SwipeGuide
Visual work instructions with images and videos
Step-by-step procedural guides
Version control with full history
QR code generation for quick access
Task management with statuses and dependencies
Link procedures directly to task execution
Interactive checklists with completion tracking
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat for team communication
Assigned comments for approval workflows
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Multi-user collaboration on guides and tasks
Offline Mode for accessing work without internet
Mobile app for iOS and Android
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members