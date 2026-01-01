The #1 SwipeGuide Alternative

SwipeGuide documents work. ClickUp gets it done.

ClickUp unites visual work instructions, task execution, and team collaboration so frontline teams complete procedures faster without switching between documentation and delivery tools.
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ClickUp vs SwipeGuide

SwipeGuide creates visual guides but stops at documentation. ClickUp connects procedures to execution, tracking, and collaboration in one workspace.

SwipeGuide

  • Visual guides with step-by-step instructions and QR codes
  • Documentation platform without integrated task management
  • Collaboration limited to guide creation and approval workflows
  • Offline mobile app for viewing instructions in the field
  • Requires paid plans for advanced features and integrations

ClickUp

  • Native Docs with embedded images, videos, and checklists for visual SOPs
  • Tasks link directly to procedures; track completion with statuses and dependencies
  • Real-time Chat, assigned comments, and approval workflows built in
  • Offline Mode for accessing procedures without internet connectivity
  • 100 automation executions per month on Free plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over SwipeGuide

SwipeGuide documents procedures. ClickUp connects documentation to execution, tracking, and collaboration so teams complete work faster without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

SwipeGuide

Documentation & Knowledge Management
Visual work instructions with images and videos
Step-by-step procedural guides
Version control with full history
QR code generation for quick access
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with statuses and dependencies
Link procedures directly to task execution
Interactive checklists with completion tracking
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Workflow
Real-time Chat for team communication
Assigned comments for approval workflows
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Multi-user collaboration on guides and tasks
Mobile & Accessibility
Offline Mode for accessing work without internet
Mobile app for iOS and Android
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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