ClickUp
Sweven
Custom statuses for campaign stages
Timeline view for editorial calendars
Task dependencies for campaign workflows
Recurring tasks for ongoing campaigns
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Proofing for image, video, and PDF annotations
Real-time Chat for team communication
Whiteboards for campaign brainstorming
Custom Fields for language versions and audiences
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
15+ view types for different perspectives
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Workload view for team capacity planning
Zoom integration for meetings from tasks
Slack and Microsoft Teams integrations