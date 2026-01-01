ClickUp
Swarmica
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Automatic knowledge base from ticket resolutions
Connected Search across apps
Corporate search within Swarmica knowledge base only
KCS methodology framework
Custom statuses and workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for ticket planning
Workload view for team capacity
SLA tracking with automations
Available on Startup plan and above
AI writing assistant for ticket responses
AI assistant handles routine operations and deflects requests
AI Notetaker for support calls
Autopilot Agents for task automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Flexible routing and triggers available on Professional plan
Real-time Chat with task linking
SyncUps for team meetings
Email channel support
Available on Startup plan and above
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Report builder available across all plans
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Jira integration
Available on Startup plan and above
GitLab integration
Available on Startup plan and above
Slack integration
Zoom integration
Free Forever plan
Paid plans only
Unlimited read-only users
Read-only users don't count toward license limits