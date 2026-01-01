ClickUp
SurveyMonkey Apply
Custom application forms with conditional logic
File upload support in forms
Pre-filled responses and auto-population
In-form calculations
Task management with dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom statuses and workflows
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments and feedback
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards with live metrics
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup
1,000+ integrations via native apps and Zapier
Zoom integration for meetings from tasks
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members