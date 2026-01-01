The #1 SurveyMonkey Apply Alternative

SurveyMonkey Apply manages forms. ClickUp manages work.

ClickUp unites application intake, review workflows, team communication, and reporting in one workspace so you can eliminate tool sprawl and ship decisions faster.
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ClickUp vs SurveyMonkey Apply

SurveyMonkey Apply collects applications but leaves teams juggling separate tools for collaboration, tracking, and reporting.

SurveyMonkey Apply

  • Form-focused platform requiring external tools for collaboration
  • Limited real-time teamwork; reviewers work in isolated portals
  • Basic automations for emails and stage transitions
  • Static program dashboards with limited customization
  • Paid plans required for full feature access

ClickUp

  • Forms, tasks, Docs, Chat, and Dashboards in one workspace
  • Real-time collaboration with comments, @mentions, and assigned feedback
  • 100+ automations to route applications and trigger status updates
  • Custom Dashboards with live metrics and progress tracking
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What makes ClickUp different from SurveyMonkey Apply?

ClickUp combines application intake, review workflows, team collaboration, and reporting in one converged workspace. Automate routing, track decisions in real time, and eliminate the tool sprawl that slows teams down.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

SurveyMonkey Apply

Forms & Intake
Custom application forms with conditional logic
File upload support in forms
Pre-filled responses and auto-population
In-form calculations
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom statuses and workflows
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments and feedback
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Automations & AI
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with live metrics
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Integrations
1,000+ integrations via native apps and Zapier
Zoom integration for meetings from tasks
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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