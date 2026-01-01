ClickUp
Supportbench
Custom statuses and workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks for follow-ups
Formula Fields for calculations
Email, Phone, Location Custom Fields
Timeline (Gantt) view for case planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view for case relationships
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Native real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments and @mentions
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
AI-powered Connected Search
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Native Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards with 50+ widgets
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Free Forever plan