The #1 Supportbench Alternative

Supportbench manages tickets. ClickUp unifies support ops.

ClickUp brings tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, and Dashboards into one workspace so support teams resolve cases faster without switching between tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Support teams need more than case routing

ClickUp vs Supportbench

Supportbench focuses on ticketing. ClickUp connects cases, knowledge, team chat, and reporting in one platform.

Supportbench

  • Case management focused; requires separate tools for docs and planning
  • Custom fields available but limited types for complex workflows
  • Time tracking exists but lacks workload capacity planning
  • Automations available for case routing and prioritization
  • Paid plans start at $32/user; no free tier

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Dashboards unified in one workspace
  • 15+ Custom Field types including Formula, Email, Phone, Rating
  • Native time tracking with reporting and Workload views
  • 100+ automations on paid plans for case routing and follow-ups
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What makes ClickUp different from Supportbench?

ClickUp unifies case management, knowledge docs, team chat, and performance dashboards so support teams resolve issues faster without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Supportbench

Case Management
Custom statuses and workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks for follow-ups
Custom Fields & Data
Formula Fields for calculations
Email, Phone, Location Custom Fields
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view for case planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view for case relationships
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Collaboration & Communication
Native real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments and @mentions
Time Tracking & Workload
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
AI & Automation
AI-powered Connected Search
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Goals & Dashboards
Native Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards with 50+ widgets
Mobile & Offline
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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