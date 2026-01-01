ClickUp
Super AI
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document classification and structuring
Connected Search across tools
Proofing with annotations on images, videos, PDFs
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Money)
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Agents for workflow automation
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Assigned comments as action items
Offline Mode
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Workload view for capacity planning
Zoom integration
Cloud storage (AWS, GCP, Azure)
Database connectivity (MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQL Server)
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members