The #1 Super AI Alternative

Super AI processes documents. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, automations, and AI so teams execute workflows without switching between processing tools and project platforms.
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ClickUp vs Super AI

Super AI specializes in document processing. ClickUp connects documents, tasks, automations, and team collaboration in one workspace.

Super AI

  • Specialized document processing and data extraction
  • Requires internet connection for syncing and team workspaces
  • Steep learning curve for advanced workflow setup
  • Limited collaboration features for cross-functional teams
  • Focused on document automation, not end-to-end project execution

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automations with simple if-then logic; no coding required
  • Works offline with tasks, reminders, and notes
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Super AI

ClickUp delivers document management, task execution, and team collaboration in one platform. Automate workflows, track progress, and ship work without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Super AI

Document & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document classification and structuring
Connected Search across tools
Proofing with annotations on images, videos, PDFs
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Money)
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Agents for workflow automation
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Assigned comments as action items
Offline Mode
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Workload view for capacity planning
Integrations
Zoom integration
Cloud storage (AWS, GCP, Azure)
Database connectivity (MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQL Server)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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