ClickUp
Sunsama
Daily planning workflows
Task timeboxing on calendar
Recurring tasks
Task dependencies
Multiple assignees per task
Subtasks and checklists
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Board (Kanban) view
Table view with custom fields
Mind Map view
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI writing assistance
Connected Search (AI-powered search across apps)
Workflow automations
AI Notetaker for meetings
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Advanced reporting
Asana integration
Trello integration
Jira integration
Slack integration
Zoom integration
GitHub integration
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode