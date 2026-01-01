The #1 Sunsama Alternative

Sunsama plans your day. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
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Ship work, not just plans

ClickUp vs Sunsama

Sunsama helps you plan your day. ClickUp helps you execute projects, collaborate with teams, and track progress—all in one workspace.

Sunsama

  • Daily planning ritual focused on individual task scheduling
  • Limited to calendar and task list views
  • Basic time tracking without advanced reporting
  • No native automations for workflow efficiency
  • No free plan; 14-day trial requires payment after

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline (Gantt), Workload, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Sunsama?

ClickUp consolidates tasks, docs, goals, and collaboration into one workspace. Automate routine work, track team capacity, and ship projects without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Sunsama

Planning & Task Management
Daily planning workflows
Task timeboxing on calendar
Recurring tasks
Task dependencies
Multiple assignees per task
Subtasks and checklists
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Board (Kanban) view
Table view with custom fields
Mind Map view
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
Connected Search (AI-powered search across apps)
Workflow automations
AI Notetaker for meetings
Goals & Reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Advanced reporting
Integrations
Asana integration
Trello integration
Jira integration
Slack integration
Zoom integration
GitHub integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT