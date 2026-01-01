The #1 Streak Alternative

Streak lives in Gmail. ClickUp runs your entire business.

ClickUp unites CRM, project management, docs, and automation in one workspace so teams close deals faster without juggling Gmail tabs and scattered tools.
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Close deals without the inbox chaos

ClickUp vs Streak

Streak keeps you in Gmail. ClickUp connects sales pipelines to delivery, goals, and reporting so nothing falls through the cracks.

Streak

  • CRM locked inside Gmail inbox
  • Requires switching between Gmail and external tools for docs and project work
  • Limited automation on lower tiers
  • Basic reporting without advanced analytics
  • Paid plans required for core CRM features

ClickUp

  • Native CRM with 15+ views (Board, Table, Timeline, Workload)
  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual data entry
  • Real-time dashboards with custom reporting
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Streak

ClickUp delivers customizable CRM, project management, and collaboration tools in one platform. Automate workflows, track deals, and connect sales to delivery without inbox overload.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Streak

CRM & Pipeline Management
Customizable CRM with 15+ view types
Custom Fields for deal tracking
Task relationships and dependencies
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Workload view for capacity planning
Automation & AI
Workflow automations
AI-powered deal summaries
AI Agents for workflow automation
Connected Search across apps
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Screen recording with Clip
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Time tracking and reporting
Workspace & Access
Offline Mode
Flexible guest access
Free Forever plan
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