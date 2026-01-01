ClickUp
Streak
Customizable CRM with 15+ view types
Custom Fields for deal tracking
Task relationships and dependencies
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Workload view for capacity planning
Workflow automations
AI-powered deal summaries
AI Agents for workflow automation
Connected Search across apps
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Screen recording with Clip
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Time tracking and reporting
Offline Mode
Flexible guest access
Free Forever plan