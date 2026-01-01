ClickUp
StrandumHR
Employee database and records
Organization structure management
Employee self-service portal
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and checklists
15+ view types (Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Custom statuses and workflows
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Proofing for annotated feedback
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Approval workflows with task dependencies
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI Agents for workflow automation
Real-time Chat with task integration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Zoom integration for meetings
Slack and Microsoft Teams integration