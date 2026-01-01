The #1 StrandumHR Alternative

StrandumHR tracks HR data. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so HR teams ship faster without switching between systems.
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ClickUp vs StrandumHR

StrandumHR stores employee data. ClickUp connects HR strategy to execution with tasks, docs, and real-time collaboration.

StrandumHR

  • Separate modules for leave, time, and performance
  • Limited workflow automation across HR processes
  • No native goal tracking with task integration
  • Basic reporting without customizable dashboards
  • Mobile app required for many employee functions

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for approval workflows and task routing
  • Goals link directly to tasks for automatic progress rollup
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with StrandumHR?

ClickUp connects HR strategy to execution with tasks, docs, automations, and real-time collaboration. Manage onboarding, performance reviews, and compliance in one workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

StrandumHR

Core HR Management
Employee database and records
Organization structure management
Employee self-service portal
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and checklists
15+ view types (Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Custom statuses and workflows
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Proofing for annotated feedback
Connected Search across apps
Automations & Workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
Approval workflows with task dependencies
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI Agents for workflow automation
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task integration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Time Tracking
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Integrations
Zoom integration for meetings
Slack and Microsoft Teams integration
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT