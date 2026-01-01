The #1 Straico Alternative

Straico chats with AI. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or managing coin budgets.
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ClickUp vs Straico

Straico offers multi-model AI chat. ClickUp delivers AI-powered project execution with tasks, docs, and collaboration in one workspace.

Straico

  • Multi-model AI chat interface for comparing responses
  • Coin-based usage system limits access to premium models
  • No native task management or project tracking
  • Requires paid plan for multimedia file uploads and integrations
  • Focused on AI conversations, not work execution

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • ClickUp AI for writing assistance, task summarization, and Connected Search
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Maps
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Straico

ClickUp combines AI-powered productivity with comprehensive project management. Eliminate tool sprawl and connect strategy to execution without managing coin budgets or switching platforms.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Straico

AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Wikis for centralized knowledge
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with @mentions
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Integrations
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google)
Comprehensive API for custom integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
No coin-based usage limits
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