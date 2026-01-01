ClickUp
Straico
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Wikis for centralized knowledge
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Real-time Chat with @mentions
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google)
Comprehensive API for custom integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
No coin-based usage limits