The #1 Sterlo Alternative

Sterlo builds apps. ClickUp ships work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without custom development or tool sprawl.
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Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
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Built for execution, not configuration

ClickUp vs Sterlo

Stop building internal tools. Start shipping work with native project management, collaboration, and automation.

Sterlo

  • Requires custom app development for workflows
  • Drag-and-drop builder with steep learning curve
  • Limited project management features out of the box
  • Focused on internal tool creation, not execution
  • Enterprise pricing for full functionality

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, chat, and goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Maps
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; no custom development
  • Real-time collaboration with offline mode
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Sterlo

ClickUp delivers purpose-built project management with tasks, docs, goals, and automations. No custom development required.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Sterlo

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Offline mode
AI & Automation
Pre-built automations
Requires custom workflow development
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Custom dashboard builder available
Goal tracking with task linking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Enterprise pricing required
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