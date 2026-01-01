ClickUp
Sterlo
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Offline mode
Pre-built automations
Requires custom workflow development
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards
Custom dashboard builder available
Goal tracking with task linking
Free Forever plan
Enterprise pricing required