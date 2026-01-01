The #1 STEPS Alternative

STEPS is a band website. ClickUp is a workspace.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and goals so teams collaborate in real time without juggling disconnected tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Built for teams who ship work

ClickUp vs STEPS

STEPS displays content for fans. ClickUp manages projects, tracks progress, and keeps teams aligned in one workspace.

STEPS

  • Public website for band content and tour dates
  • Photo and video galleries for fans
  • Music streaming through website player
  • News feed for announcements
  • Event calendar for concert schedules

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one platform
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions and assigned comments
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp for project management

ClickUp consolidates tasks, docs, goals, and chat so teams collaborate without switching tools. Automate workflows, track time, and visualize progress with 15+ specialized views.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

STEPS

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with statuses and dependencies
Recurring tasks
Task relationships and dependencies
Multiple assignees per task
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone)
Views & Visualization
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with rich text editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments with @mentions
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
AI & Automation
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search (AI-powered search across ClickUp + connected apps)
Meetings & Screen Recording
SyncUps (browser-based audio/video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Flexible guest permissions at task, List, or Folder levels
5-level hierarchy (Workspace > Space > Folder > List > Task with nested subtasks)
Integrations
Zoom integration to start or join meetings from tasks
Slack, GitHub, GitLab, Google Calendar, Microsoft Teams integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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