ClickUp
STEPS
Task management with statuses and dependencies
Recurring tasks
Task relationships and dependencies
Multiple assignees per task
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone)
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with rich text editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments with @mentions
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search (AI-powered search across ClickUp + connected apps)
SyncUps (browser-based audio/video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Flexible guest permissions at task, List, or Folder levels
5-level hierarchy (Workspace > Space > Folder > List > Task with nested subtasks)
Zoom integration to start or join meetings from tasks
Slack, GitHub, GitLab, Google Calendar, Microsoft Teams integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members