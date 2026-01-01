The #1 Standuply Alternative

Standuply automates standups. ClickUp ships the work.

ClickUp unites async standups, sprint planning, retrospectives, and task execution in one workspace so teams collaborate without tool sprawl.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Ship faster with less friction

ClickUp vs Standuply

Standuply automates surveys but leaves execution scattered across tools. ClickUp connects standups to tasks, goals, and delivery.

Standuply

  • Automates standups and surveys but requires separate task tracker
  • No native task management or goal tracking
  • Per-user pricing increases costs as teams grow
  • Internet dependency limits offline productivity
  • Limited integrations compared to full project management platforms

ClickUp

  • Native standups, retrospectives, and sprint planning in one workspace
  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, and Dashboards unified
  • 100 automation executions per month on Free plan
  • Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
  • 1,000+ integrations including Jira, GitHub, Slack, and Asana
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Standuply?

ClickUp replaces Standuply's automation plus your task tracker, Docs tool, and Chat app. Manage standups, sprints, retrospectives, and execution in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Standuply

Process Automation
Asynchronous standup meetings
Retrospective automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom survey templates
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management with dependencies
Requires separate task tracker integration
Sprint planning with Timeline (Gantt) and Workload views
15+ view types for specialized workflows
Native time tracking with reporting
Requires Jira integration
Recurring tasks for routine processes
Goals & OKR Tracking
Native goal tracking with task linking
OKR check-ups with automatic progress updates
Survey-based only; no task linking
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Uses Slack or Teams
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for team meetings
Uses Zoom integration
Clip for screen recording
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance and task summarization
ChatGPT integration only
Connected Search across all apps
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Burndown charts and cumulative flow diagrams
Requires task tracker integration
Integrations
1,000+ native integrations
Limited to Slack, Teams, Jira, Trello, Asana
Pricing & Access
Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
Per-user pricing required
Offline Mode for productivity without internet
Requires internet connectivity
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT