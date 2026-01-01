ClickUp
Standuply
Asynchronous standup meetings
Retrospective automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom survey templates
Native task management with dependencies
Requires separate task tracker integration
Sprint planning with Timeline (Gantt) and Workload views
15+ view types for specialized workflows
Native time tracking with reporting
Requires Jira integration
Recurring tasks for routine processes
Native goal tracking with task linking
OKR check-ups with automatic progress updates
Survey-based only; no task linking
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Uses Slack or Teams
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for team meetings
Uses Zoom integration
Clip for screen recording
AI writing assistance and task summarization
ChatGPT integration only
Connected Search across all apps
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Burndown charts and cumulative flow diagrams
Requires task tracker integration
1,000+ native integrations
Limited to Slack, Teams, Jira, Trello, Asana
Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
Per-user pricing required
Offline Mode for productivity without internet
Requires internet connectivity