ClickUp
STAN AI
AI-powered resident communication assistant
AI writing assistant for emails and documents
Workflow automations
AI-powered search across connected apps
Task management with custom statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Forms for maintenance requests
Automated form-to-task conversion
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document annotation and proofing
Centralized knowledge base
Real-time team Chat
Video meetings with screen sharing
Screen recording
Omnichannel resident communication (email, SMS, voice)
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Workload view for team capacity planning
Offline Mode
Flexible guest access for clients and vendors
Property management software integrations
Zoom integration
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members