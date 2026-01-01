The #1 STAN AI Alternative

STAN AI automates responses. ClickUp automates work.

Unite resident communications, maintenance workflows, and board documentation in one workspace so property teams eliminate tool sprawl and ship faster.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Built for property teams who need more than chatbots

ClickUp vs STAN AI

STAN AI handles resident inquiries. ClickUp manages the entire operation—from maintenance requests to board meetings to vendor bids.

STAN AI

  • AI assistant for resident communications only
  • Requires separate tools for project tracking
  • No native task management or time tracking
  • Paid plans required for advanced features
  • Internet dependency for core features

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Custom Forms route maintenance requests automatically
  • Native time tracking shows resolution speed
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Works offline; syncs when you reconnect
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that STAN AI can't handle?

STAN AI automates resident responses. ClickUp centralizes maintenance workflows, board documentation, vendor management, and team collaboration so property managers eliminate app-switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

STAN AI

AI & Automation
AI-powered resident communication assistant
AI writing assistant for emails and documents
Workflow automations
AI-powered search across connected apps
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with custom statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table)
Native time tracking with reporting
Forms & Intake
Custom Forms for maintenance requests
Automated form-to-task conversion
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document annotation and proofing
Centralized knowledge base
Chat & Communication
Real-time team Chat
Video meetings with screen sharing
Screen recording
Omnichannel resident communication (email, SMS, voice)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Workload view for team capacity planning
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode
Flexible guest access for clients and vendors
Integrations
Property management software integrations
Zoom integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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