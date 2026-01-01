The #1 Squirro Alternative

Squirro searches. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and AI-powered search so teams execute faster without switching between knowledge bases and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Squirro

Squirro excels at enterprise search but lacks the project execution tools teams need to act on insights.

ClickUp

  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence
  • Native tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking in one workspace
  • Real-time collaboration with Chat, Whiteboards, and assigned comments
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Intuitive interface with 24/7 support and extensive help docs

Squirro

  • Enterprise search focused on knowledge discovery
  • No native task management or project workflows
  • Requires separate tools for execution and collaboration
  • Limited to search and analytics use cases
  • Complex setup for non-technical teams
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Squirro

ClickUp combines AI-powered search with complete project execution tools so teams find information and act on it without switching platforms.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Squirro

AI Search Capabilities
AI-powered search across connected apps
Semantic and concept-based search
Question answering from documents
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) and Workload views
Custom statuses and workflows
Recurring tasks and checklists
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs and Whiteboards
Assigned comments and action items
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meetings
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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