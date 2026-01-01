ClickUp
Squirro
AI-powered search across connected apps
Semantic and concept-based search
Question answering from documents
Native task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) and Workload views
Custom statuses and workflows
Recurring tasks and checklists
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs and Whiteboards
Assigned comments and action items
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Free Forever plan