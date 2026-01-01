ClickUp
Squirrly SEO
Keyword research and tracking
SEO performance analytics
Multi-platform content management
Editorial calendar with Timeline view
Task dependencies and workflows
Recurring content tasks
Custom Fields for content metadata
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Content brief templates
Connected Search across content
Real-time team Chat
Assigned comments and feedback
SyncUps for content reviews
AI writing assistance
Workflow automations
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for team capacity
Goal tracking with task linking
Free Forever plan