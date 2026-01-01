The #1 Squirrly SEO Alternative

Squirrly SEO optimizes keywords. ClickUp ships content.

ClickUp unites content calendars, keyword tracking, team collaboration, and performance dashboards so editorial teams publish faster without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Squirrly SEO

Squirrly SEO optimizes WordPress posts. ClickUp manages the entire content lifecycle from ideation to publication.

Squirrly SEO

  • WordPress-only plugin; no multi-platform support
  • Limited to 5 keyword researches per month on free plan
  • No native task management or content calendar
  • No team collaboration features beyond WordPress
  • Requires separate tools for planning and reporting

ClickUp

  • Editorial calendars with Timeline and Calendar views
  • Track keywords, rankings, and traffic with Custom Fields
  • Collaborate on drafts in native Docs with real-time editing
  • Measure SEO outcomes with Goals and Dashboards
  • Manage content workflows across platforms, not just WordPress
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that Squirrly SEO can't handle?

ClickUp gives content teams editorial calendars, keyword tracking, performance dashboards, and real-time collaboration in one workspace. Plan content strategy, execute workflows, and measure results without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Squirrly SEO

SEO & Content Optimization
Keyword research and tracking
SEO performance analytics
Multi-platform content management
Tasks & Project Management
Editorial calendar with Timeline view
Task dependencies and workflows
Recurring content tasks
Custom Fields for content metadata
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Content brief templates
Connected Search across content
Chat & Communication
Real-time team Chat
Assigned comments and feedback
SyncUps for content reviews
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
Workflow automations
AI Notetaker for meetings
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for team capacity
Goal tracking with task linking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT