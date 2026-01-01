The #1 Spotler CRM Alternative

Spotler CRM tracks contacts. ClickUp ships work.

ClickUp unites CRM, tasks, docs, and automations so teams close deals and deliver projects without switching tools or paying for separate platforms.
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ClickUp vs Spotler CRM

Spotler CRM requires separate tools for email, web tracking, and project work. ClickUp brings it all together in one workspace.

Spotler CRM

  • Separate tools required for email marketing and web tracking
  • Basic automations; advanced workflows need consultants
  • Limited customization without external help
  • Pre-built reports only; custom dashboards cost extra
  • Paid plans start at €449/month for B2B lead management

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for lead scoring, follow-ups, and handoffs
  • Custom Fields for contact details, deal stages, and engagement tracking
  • Real-time Dashboards with custom reports and visual analytics
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Spotler CRM?

ClickUp consolidates contact management, project execution, and team collaboration in one platform. Automate lead handoffs, track time on deals, and visualize pipeline metrics without paying for separate tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Spotler CRM

Contact & Lead Management
Centralized contact database
Custom Fields for contact properties
Lead scoring and segmentation
360-degree customer view
Automations & Workflows
Workflow automations
Lead-to-sales handoff automation
Visual automation builder
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Multiple view types
Native time tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
AI-powered search
AI Notetaker for meetings
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards
Custom reports
Integrations
Email marketing integration
Web tracking integration
Zoom integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Affordable paid plans
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