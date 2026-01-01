ClickUp
Spotler CRM
Centralized contact database
Custom Fields for contact properties
Lead scoring and segmentation
360-degree customer view
Workflow automations
Lead-to-sales handoff automation
Visual automation builder
Task management with dependencies
Multiple view types
Native time tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings
AI writing assistance
AI-powered search
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom Dashboards
Custom reports
Email marketing integration
Web tracking integration
Zoom integration
Free Forever plan
Affordable paid plans