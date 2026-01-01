The #1 Spotler AIgent Alternative

Chatbots answer questions. ClickUp gets work done.

Unite tasks, docs, chat, and goals in one workspace so teams collaborate without switching tools or waiting for handoffs.
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ClickUp vs Spotler AIgent

Spotler AIgent automates conversations. ClickUp connects the entire team to ship projects faster.

Spotler AIgent

  • Chatbot-focused platform for customer inquiries
  • Requires handoffs from bot to human agents
  • Limited to conversation management and FAQ automation
  • No native task management or project tracking
  • Separate tools needed for team collaboration

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions and assigned comments
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Native time tracking and goal tracking with task linking
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Spotler AIgent

ClickUp unifies tasks, docs, chat, and goals so teams collaborate in real time without tool-switching or handoff delays.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Spotler AIgent

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Recurring tasks
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time chat
Assigned comments and @mentions
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Connected Search across workspace and apps
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Workflow automations (100+ triggers and actions)
Conversational AI chatbot
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goal tracking with automatic progress rollup
Workload view for capacity planning
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Unlimited tasks and members on free plan
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