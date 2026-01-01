ClickUp
Spotler AIgent
Task management with dependencies
Recurring tasks
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time chat
Assigned comments and @mentions
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Connected Search across workspace and apps
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Workflow automations (100+ triggers and actions)
Conversational AI chatbot
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goal tracking with automatic progress rollup
Workload view for capacity planning
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Unlimited tasks and members on free plan