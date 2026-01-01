The #1 Spotler Activate Alternative

Spotler Activate personalizes journeys. ClickUp executes them.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so marketing teams plan campaigns, track execution, and measure results without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Spotler Activate

Spotler Activate optimizes customer journeys. ClickUp connects strategy to execution so your team delivers campaigns faster.

Spotler Activate

  • Focused on customer data and journey personalization
  • Requires separate tools for task management and collaboration
  • Limited project visibility beyond journey builder
  • No native time tracking or workload planning
  • Pricing starts at €299/mo for basic features

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Timeline and Workload views to visualize campaign schedules
  • 100+ automations to streamline repetitive workflows
  • Native time tracking with reporting for accurate budgeting
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Spotler Activate?

ClickUp combines marketing automation planning with execution tools. Track campaigns from brief to launch with tasks, timelines, and real-time collaboration.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Spotler Activate

Marketing Automation & Campaigns
Visual campaign builder
Customer segmentation
Email marketing
A/B testing
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for brainstorming
Proofing for creative feedback
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Workflow automations
Connected Search across tools
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Time reporting and timesheets
Custom Dashboards
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited users
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