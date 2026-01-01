ClickUp
Spotler Activate
Visual campaign builder
Customer segmentation
Email marketing
A/B testing
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for brainstorming
Proofing for creative feedback
AI writing assistant
Workflow automations
Connected Search across tools
Native time tracking
Time reporting and timesheets
Custom Dashboards
Free plan with unlimited users