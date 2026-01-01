The #1 Spoggle Alternative

Spoggle analyzes data. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, dashboards, and AI so teams turn insights into action without switching between analytics and execution tools.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Ship insights faster

ClickUp vs Spoggle

Spoggle delivers analytics. ClickUp connects insights to execution so teams act on data without tool-switching.

Spoggle

  • Analytics platform without task management
  • Insights require separate tools for execution
  • Limited collaboration beyond dataset sharing
  • Professional plan required for API and advanced AI
  • Pre-built data products sold separately

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Dashboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with automated reporting
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • Goals link directly to tasks with auto-rollup
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Spoggle?

ClickUp connects analytics to execution with tasks, docs, dashboards, and automations in one workspace. Turn insights into shipped work without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Spoggle

AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
Automated workflows and triggers
AI meeting notetaker
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Reporting & Dashboards
Customizable Dashboards with 50+ widgets
Formula Fields for custom calculations
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with threaded conversations
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Integrations
1,000+ app integrations
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT