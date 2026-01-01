ClickUp
Spoggle
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
Automated workflows and triggers
AI meeting notetaker
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Customizable Dashboards with 50+ widgets
Formula Fields for custom calculations
Real-time Chat with threaded conversations
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
1,000+ app integrations