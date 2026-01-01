The #1 SOP Plugin Alternative

SOP Plugin locks procedures behind WordPress. ClickUp makes them actionable.

ClickUp unites SOPs, tasks, and team execution in one workspace so your processes drive real work without WordPress dependencies or manual tracking.
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Turn documentation into execution

ClickUp vs SOP Plugin

SOP Plugin archives procedures. ClickUp connects them to tasks, goals, and workflows so teams execute consistently.

SOP Plugin

  • Requires WordPress installation and hosting
  • Email notifications until manual confirmation
  • PDF exports for offline access
  • Role-based access through organizational chart
  • Limited to SOP documentation and tracking

ClickUp

  • Native Docs with task linking and version history
  • Assign comments and tasks for acknowledgment tracking
  • Custom Fields for compliance dates and role-based views
  • Real-time collaboration across tasks, Docs, and Chat
  • Works on web, desktop, and mobile without WordPress
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with SOP Plugin?

ClickUp connects documentation to execution with tasks, automations, and real-time collaboration. Turn SOPs into workflows that teams actually follow.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

SOP Plugin

Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Version history and change tracking
Change highlighting with color coding for additions and deletions
Link Docs directly to tasks
Search across Docs and tasks
Search by title, content, category, department, author, and date
Works without WordPress
Requires WordPress installation and company website hosting
Tasks & Project Management
Task creation and assignment
Assign comments as action items
Comment system for suggesting SOP modifications
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking
Views & Visualization
Multiple view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Compliance & Tracking
Activity logs and audit trails
Comprehensive activity log showing SOP acceptance and viewing history
Custom Fields for compliance dates
SOP lifetime duration for periodic review (1-30 days, months, or years)
Role-based permissions
Role-based access through organizational chart with need-to-know principle
Automation & AI
Workflow automations
Automatic email notifications for SOP changes with configurable frequency
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Offline & Mobile Access
Offline Mode
Mobile app (iOS and Android)
WordPress plugin requires web browser access
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Paid WordPress plugin
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT