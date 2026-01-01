ClickUp
SOP Plugin
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Version history and change tracking
Change highlighting with color coding for additions and deletions
Link Docs directly to tasks
Search across Docs and tasks
Search by title, content, category, department, author, and date
Works without WordPress
Requires WordPress installation and company website hosting
Task creation and assignment
Assign comments as action items
Comment system for suggesting SOP modifications
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking
Multiple view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Activity logs and audit trails
Comprehensive activity log showing SOP acceptance and viewing history
Custom Fields for compliance dates
SOP lifetime duration for periodic review (1-30 days, months, or years)
Role-based permissions
Role-based access through organizational chart with need-to-know principle
Workflow automations
Automatic email notifications for SOP changes with configurable frequency
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Offline Mode
Mobile app (iOS and Android)
WordPress plugin requires web browser access
Free Forever plan
Paid WordPress plugin