The #1 Solve CRM Alternative

Solve CRM schedules meetings. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or paying per seat.
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ClickUp vs Solve CRM

Solve CRM focuses on Google Calendar workflows. ClickUp delivers end-to-end project execution with native collaboration.

Solve CRM

  • Google Calendar-centric workflows require Google Workspace
  • Limited views focused on scheduling and contacts
  • Multi-step workflows available but fewer automation options
  • Pricing and plan details not publicly transparent
  • Mobile-first design optimized for field workers

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, whiteboards, and chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to streamline multi-step workflows
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Real-time collaboration with assigned comments and task threads
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Solve CRM?

ClickUp delivers customizable task management, native docs, advanced automations, and AI-powered search. Solve CRM focuses on Google Calendar scheduling and service workflows.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Solve CRM

Task & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Views & Visualization
15+ view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Mind Map view
Collaboration & Communication
Native real-time chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Customization & Flexibility
15+ Custom Field types
Custom Dashboards
5-level hierarchy
Integrations & Calendar
Google Calendar two-way sync
Zoom integration
Native video meetings (SyncUps)
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT