ClickUp
Solve CRM
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
15+ view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Mind Map view
Native real-time chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
15+ Custom Field types
Custom Dashboards
5-level hierarchy
Google Calendar two-way sync
Zoom integration
Native video meetings (SyncUps)
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode