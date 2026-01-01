ClickUp
SolvCRM
Lead management
Deal pipeline tracking
Contact management
Quote creation
Geolocation tracking for field teams
Timeline (Gantt) view
Task dependencies
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
WhatsApp messaging
AI writing assistant
Connected Search (AI-powered)
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Time tracking reports
Unlimited users on free plan
Offline Mode
Guest permissions for clients
Native integrations