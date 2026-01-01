The #1 SolvCRM Alternative

SolvCRM tracks leads. ClickUp closes deals and ships work.

ClickUp unites CRM, project management, Docs, and Chat so sales and delivery teams collaborate in one workspace without switching tools.
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Close deals faster with less tool sprawl

ClickUp vs SolvCRM

SolvCRM handles leads and quotes but leaves project execution, collaboration, and reporting to other tools.

SolvCRM

  • Lead and deal tracking with geolocation for field teams
  • Quote creation and product catalog management
  • WhatsApp and email messaging (bulk features on Premium only)
  • Limited project management and collaboration tools
  • No native time tracking, Gantt charts, or advanced reporting

ClickUp

  • Native CRM with Custom Fields, statuses, and pipeline views
  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Timeline (Gantt), Workload, and Dashboard views for planning
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
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Why teams choose ClickUp over SolvCRM

ClickUp delivers CRM plus project management, Docs, Goals, and Dashboards in one platform. Manage leads, close deals, and execute projects without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

SolvCRM

CRM & Sales Management
Lead management
Deal pipeline tracking
Contact management
Quote creation
Geolocation tracking for field teams
Project Management & Execution
Timeline (Gantt) view
Task dependencies
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
WhatsApp messaging
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Connected Search (AI-powered)
Workflow automations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Time tracking reports
Workspace & Access
Unlimited users on free plan
Offline Mode
Guest permissions for clients
Integrations
Native integrations
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT