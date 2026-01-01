The #1 Snowplow BDP Alternative

Snowplow tracks events. ClickUp turns them into action.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards so teams move from data insights to shipped work without switching tools.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Work where insights live

ClickUp vs Snowplow BDP

Snowplow collects behavioral data. ClickUp helps teams act on it with tasks, automations, and real-time collaboration.

Snowplow BDP

  • Event tracking and data pipeline infrastructure
  • Requires separate tools for task management and collaboration
  • Data modeling and warehouse loading; no native project execution
  • Complex setup with technical expertise required
  • Enterprise pricing with no free tier for full platform

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automations to streamline workflows on paid plans
  • Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types for real-time monitoring
  • Goals linked to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

Why teams choose ClickUp over Snowplow BDP

ClickUp combines project management, collaboration, and automation in one platform. Track work, automate workflows, and ship faster without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Snowplow BDP

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Recurring tasks
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Native video meetings (SyncUps)
Automation & AI
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Workload view for capacity planning
Customization
Custom Fields with Formula calculations
Custom statuses and workflows
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT