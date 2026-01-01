ClickUp
Snowplow BDP
Task management with dependencies
Recurring tasks
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Native video meetings (SyncUps)
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields with Formula calculations
Custom statuses and workflows
Free Forever plan