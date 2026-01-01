ClickUp
SmythOS
Task management with dependencies
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Agents for autonomous workflows
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Real-time Chat with @mentions and assigned comments
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
1,000+ app integrations (Slack, Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira)
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members