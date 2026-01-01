The #1 SmythOS Alternative

SmythOS builds agents. ClickUp ships work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without switching tools or managing infrastructure.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs SmythOS

SmythOS focuses on AI agent development. ClickUp delivers end-to-end project execution with tasks, docs, chat, and goals in one workspace.

SmythOS

  • Focused on AI agent development and deployment
  • Visual builder for agent workflows without code
  • Multi-model support with custom integrations
  • Enterprise pricing for cloud deployment and advanced features
  • Limited project management and collaboration tools

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, Whiteboards, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations to streamline repetitive work
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over SmythOS

ClickUp consolidates tasks, docs, chat, and goals so teams execute projects without juggling agent platforms and separate PM tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

SmythOS

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Agents for autonomous workflows
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with @mentions and assigned comments
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Integrations
1,000+ app integrations (Slack, Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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