ClickUp
SmartRoby
Custom statuses for exception workflows
Assign tasks to process owners for resolution
Automations to trigger alerts when exceptions occur
Native time tracking for resolution times
Custom Dashboards with real-time widgets
Formula Fields for automatic metric calculations
Custom Fields for tracking metrics
Workload view for team capacity planning
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Recurring tasks for routine processes
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Real-time Chat built into the workspace
Assign Chat messages as action items
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
ClickUp Brain for writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcriptions
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Activity logs showing who created, edited, or completed tasks
Custom Fields to track compliance checkpoints
Automations to enforce approval workflows
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members