The #1 SmartRoby Alternative

SmartRoby monitors robots. ClickUp manages work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, dashboards, and automations so teams track progress, resolve issues, and ship faster without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Manage work, not just automation logs

ClickUp vs SmartRoby

SmartRoby tracks RPA performance. ClickUp centralizes the entire workflow so teams collaborate, automate, and deliver.

SmartRoby

  • RPA-specific monitoring and exception handling
  • Real-time dashboards for robot performance only
  • Requires separate tools for docs and collaboration
  • Limited to automation governance workflows
  • No native project management or task tracking

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Custom Dashboards with real-time widgets for live analytics
  • 100+ automations to flag errors and trigger workflows
  • Custom Fields for metrics like exception counts or ROI
  • Native time tracking with reporting for resolution times
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with SmartRoby?

ClickUp centralizes tasks, docs, dashboards, and automations so teams track any workflow, resolve exceptions, and ship faster without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

SmartRoby

Automation Management
Custom statuses for exception workflows
Assign tasks to process owners for resolution
Automations to trigger alerts when exceptions occur
Native time tracking for resolution times
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards with real-time widgets
Formula Fields for automatic metric calculations
Custom Fields for tracking metrics
Workload view for team capacity planning
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Recurring tasks for routine processes
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat built into the workspace
Assign Chat messages as action items
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
AI & Automation
ClickUp Brain for writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcriptions
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Governance & Compliance
Activity logs showing who created, edited, or completed tasks
Custom Fields to track compliance checkpoints
Automations to enforce approval workflows
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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ISO 27001
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GDPR
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HIPAA
COMPLIANT