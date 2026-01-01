ClickUp
smartLCM Vertragsmanagement
Centralized document storage
Deadline tracking and reminders
Approval workflows
Document annotation and proofing
Electronic signature integrations
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Workload and capacity planning
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI-powered Connected Search
100+ workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Custom Fields for financial tracking
Free Forever plan