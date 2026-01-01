#1 smartLCM Vertragsmanagement Alternative

Contract software tracks dates. ClickUp drives delivery.

ClickUp unites contract tracking, project execution, and team collaboration so legal and operations teams close deals faster without switching tools.
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Beyond contract archives

ClickUp vs smartLCM Vertragsmanagement

smartLCM archives contracts and monitors deadlines. ClickUp connects contracts to execution with tasks, docs, and real-time collaboration.

smartLCM Vertragsmanagement

  • Contract-specific platform requires separate PM tools
  • No native time tracking for billable work
  • Limited workflow automation capabilities
  • Focused on compliance and archiving vs execution
  • Requires add-on modules for extended functionality

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting for contract work
  • 100+ automations for approval workflows and reminders
  • Custom Fields track contract values and obligations
  • Timeline and Workload views for capacity planning
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that smartLCM can't match?

ClickUp delivers contract management plus full project execution with tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards. Track deadlines and drive delivery without tool-switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

smartLCM Vertragsmanagement

Contract & Document Management
Centralized document storage
Deadline tracking and reminders
Approval workflows
Document annotation and proofing
Electronic signature integrations
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Workload and capacity planning
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI-powered Connected Search
100+ workflow automations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Custom Fields for financial tracking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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ISO 27001
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GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT