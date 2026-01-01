The #1 SmartIQ Alternative

SmartIQ builds forms. ClickUp builds workflows.

ClickUp unites forms, approvals, tasks, and docs so teams capture data and execute workflows without switching platforms or hitting performance walls.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
From data capture to delivery

ClickUp vs SmartIQ

SmartIQ excels at form automation but leaves teams juggling separate tools for task management, collaboration, and reporting.

SmartIQ

  • Form automation requires separate PM tools
  • Approval workflows limited to form submissions
  • No native task views or project management
  • Requires constant internet for core features
  • Enterprise pricing for full feature access

ClickUp

  • Forms, tasks, docs, and chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automations route approvals across departments
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • Works offline; syncs when you reconnect
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with SmartIQ?

ClickUp connects form intake to task execution, approvals, and reporting in one platform. Automate workflows, track progress in real time, and collaborate without performance issues on large collections.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

SmartIQ

Forms & Data Capture
Form builder with conditional logic
Mobile-responsive forms
Data source pre-fill and validation
File upload in forms
Task Management & Workflows
Multi-stage approval workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and checklists
Native time tracking with reporting
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Views & Visualization
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload, Mind Map)
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat with @mentions
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
Assigned comments with action items
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Customization & Flexibility
15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Custom task statuses and workflows
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
5-level hierarchy (Workspace > Space > Folder > List > Task)
Integrations & Ecosystem
1,000+ app integrations (Zapier, native)
RESTful API for custom integrations
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT