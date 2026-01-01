ClickUp
SmartIQ
Form builder with conditional logic
Mobile-responsive forms
Data source pre-fill and validation
File upload in forms
Multi-stage approval workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and checklists
Native time tracking with reporting
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload, Mind Map)
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Real-time Chat with @mentions
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
Assigned comments with action items
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Custom task statuses and workflows
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
5-level hierarchy (Workspace > Space > Folder > List > Task)
1,000+ app integrations (Zapier, native)
RESTful API for custom integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration