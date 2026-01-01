ClickUp
SmartAction
AI-powered chatbots
Voice, email, SMS, social media, and chat support
Workflow automations
Automated workflows across 250+ apps
AI writing assistance
AI-powered email drafts and responses
Task management with custom statuses
Multiple view types
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
Real-time Chat
AI-powered chat support in workplace apps
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Screen recording
Custom Dashboards
Insights and analytics for automation performance
Goal tracking with task linking
Third-party app integrations
250+ app integrations
Connected Search across apps
Free plan with unlimited users
Pricing not publicly disclosed