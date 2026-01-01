The #1 SmartAction Alternative

SmartAction automates calls. ClickUp automates work.

Unite tasks, docs, chat, and automations in one workspace so support teams resolve issues faster without switching between tools or paying for expensive AI licenses.
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Support teams need more than chatbots

ClickUp vs SmartAction

SmartAction handles conversations. ClickUp manages the work behind them—tickets, workflows, team collaboration, and reporting in one place.

SmartAction

  • AI chatbots for voice, email, SMS, and social
  • Workflow automation across 250+ apps
  • Agent escalation with conversation context
  • Analytics for automation performance
  • Pricing not publicly disclosed

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for ticket routing and follow-ups
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • 15+ views including Table, Timeline, and Workload
  • Free plan with unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why support teams choose ClickUp over SmartAction

SmartAction automates conversations. ClickUp automates the entire support workflow—from ticket intake to resolution tracking—with tasks, docs, and team collaboration built in.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

SmartAction

Conversational AI & Automation
AI-powered chatbots
Voice, email, SMS, social media, and chat support
Workflow automations
Automated workflows across 250+ apps
AI writing assistance
AI-powered email drafts and responses
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with custom statuses
Multiple view types
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
AI-powered chat support in workplace apps
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Screen recording
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Insights and analytics for automation performance
Goal tracking with task linking
Integrations & Extensibility
Third-party app integrations
250+ app integrations
Connected Search across apps
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited users
Pricing not publicly disclosed
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