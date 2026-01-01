The #1 Sked Social Alternative

Sked Social schedules posts. ClickUp ships campaigns.

ClickUp unites content planning, approvals, execution, and reporting so marketing teams collaborate without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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ClickUp vs Sked Social

Sked Social handles scheduling. ClickUp handles the entire campaign lifecycle from strategy to delivery.

Sked Social

  • Social scheduling focused; requires separate tools for project management
  • Approval workflows available only on Professional and Enterprise plans
  • No native time tracking or resource planning capabilities
  • Limited to calendar and content library views
  • Free plan not available; paid plans start at premium pricing

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Multi-step approval workflows with guest access for clients
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Calendar
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Sked Social?

ClickUp consolidates content planning, campaign execution, approvals, and performance tracking in one workspace. Eliminate tool sprawl and connect strategy to delivery.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Sked Social

Content Planning & Scheduling
Visual content calendar
Content labels and categorization
Post templates
Unlimited scheduled posts
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom statuses
Collaboration & Approvals
Multi-step approval workflows
Guest access without login
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments
Unlimited team members
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Connected Search across workspace
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search
AI Notetaker for meetings
Automation & Integrations
Workflow automations
Native integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT