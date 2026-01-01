ClickUp
Sked Social
Visual content calendar
Content labels and categorization
Post templates
Unlimited scheduled posts
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom statuses
Multi-step approval workflows
Guest access without login
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments
Unlimited team members
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Connected Search across workspace
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search
AI Notetaker for meetings
Workflow automations
Native integrations
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode