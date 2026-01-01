ClickUp
Sisense
Real-time Dashboards
Custom widgets and charts
Embedded analytics in external apps
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI meeting notetaker
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Goal tracking with task linking
OKR frameworks
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Field formulas
Free Forever plan
Transparent pricing