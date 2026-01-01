The #1 Sisense Alternative

Sisense visualizes data. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, dashboards, goals, and AI so teams track progress and ship faster without switching between analytics and execution tools.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Work where insights live

ClickUp vs Sisense

Sisense embeds analytics but leaves execution scattered. ClickUp connects dashboards to tasks so insights drive action.

Sisense

  • Analytics platform focused on embedded dashboards
  • Requires separate tools for task management and collaboration
  • Limited project execution features beyond visualization
  • Custom pricing with no transparent free tier
  • Steep learning curve for non-technical users

ClickUp

  • Real-time Dashboards with 50+ widgets track tasks, goals, and time
  • Native tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • 100+ automations turn insights into action without code
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

Why teams choose ClickUp over Sisense

ClickUp connects analytics to execution with tasks, goals, and dashboards in one workspace. Track KPIs and ship work without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Sisense

Data Visualization & Dashboards
Real-time Dashboards
Custom widgets and charts
Embedded analytics in external apps
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI meeting notetaker
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Goals & Strategy
Goal tracking with task linking
OKR frameworks
Automation & Workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Field formulas
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Transparent pricing
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT