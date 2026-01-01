ClickUp
Sinequa
AI-powered search across connected apps
Natural language search
Native task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Gantt, Workload)
Custom Fields with 15+ types
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Nested pages and wikis
Real-time Chat with @mentions
Assigned comments that create action items
SyncUps for video meetings
AI writing assistant for tasks and docs
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Recurring tasks and reminders
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Free Forever plan
Unlimited users on paid plans