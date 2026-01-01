The #1 Sinequa Alternative

Sinequa searches content. ClickUp connects work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and AI-powered search so teams find answers and ship work without switching between enterprise search platforms and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Sinequa

Sinequa excels at enterprise search but can't manage the work that follows discovery. ClickUp connects search, execution, and collaboration in one workspace.

Sinequa

  • Enterprise search platform without native task management
  • Requires separate tools for project execution and collaboration
  • Volume-based licensing with no per-user restrictions
  • Designed for content discovery, not work delivery
  • Limited project management capabilities

ClickUp

  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, and Confluence
  • Native tasks, docs, chat, and whiteboards in one workspace
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions and assigned comments
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Sinequa

ClickUp connects search, tasks, docs, and collaboration so teams find information and execute work without switching tools. Sinequa searches content but can't manage what happens next.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Sinequa

Search & Discovery
AI-powered search across connected apps
Natural language search
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Gantt, Workload)
Custom Fields with 15+ types
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Nested pages and wikis
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with @mentions
Assigned comments that create action items
SyncUps for video meetings
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant for tasks and docs
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Automation & Workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
Recurring tasks and reminders
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited users on paid plans
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ISO 27001
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GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT