ClickUp
Simple Asset Manager
Unlimited properties without per-asset fees
Multi-property portfolio dashboard
Performance without slowdowns on large portfolios
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Budget tracking with Formula Fields
Expense tracking with custom categories
Native time tracking with reporting
Automated billing reminders
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs for property documentation
Whiteboards for visual planning
Flexible guest permissions for vendors and contractors
SyncUps for team meetings
15+ view types for different perspectives
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for team capacity planning
Table view for spreadsheet-style data management
AI-powered writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across workspace and apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Full-featured mobile apps
Free Forever plan with unlimited users and tasks