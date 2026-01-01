The #1 Simple Asset Manager Alternative

Simple Asset Manager tracks properties. ClickUp runs them.

ClickUp unites property tasks, budgets, documents, and team collaboration in one workspace so you manage portfolios without per-property fees or performance slowdowns.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Manage portfolios without the friction

ClickUp vs Simple Asset Manager

Simple Asset Manager charges $200 per property and slows down with large portfolios. ClickUp scales from one property to thousands without performance issues or per-asset fees.

Simple Asset Manager

  • $200 per property pricing structure
  • Performance issues with large portfolios
  • Limited collaboration; painful sharing workflows
  • Basic dashboard and reporting capabilities
  • Requires internet for most features; limited offline functionality

ClickUp

  • Unlimited properties and tasks on Free Forever plan
  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards for team collaboration
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Table, and Workload for portfolio analysis
  • Formula Fields for budget calculations and expense tracking
  • 100+ automations for billing reminders and deadline alerts
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Simple Asset Manager?

ClickUp consolidates property management, financial tracking, team collaboration, and automation in one workspace. Scale your portfolio without per-property fees or performance degradation.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Simple Asset Manager

Property & Portfolio Management
Unlimited properties without per-asset fees
Multi-property portfolio dashboard
Performance without slowdowns on large portfolios
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Financial Management & Tracking
Budget tracking with Formula Fields
Expense tracking with custom categories
Native time tracking with reporting
Automated billing reminders
Team Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs for property documentation
Whiteboards for visual planning
Flexible guest permissions for vendors and contractors
SyncUps for team meetings
Views & Reporting
15+ view types for different perspectives
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for team capacity planning
Table view for spreadsheet-style data management
AI & Automation
AI-powered writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across workspace and apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Mobile & Offline Access
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Full-featured mobile apps
Pricing & Value
Free Forever plan with unlimited users and tasks
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