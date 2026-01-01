ClickUp
Simflofy
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Content migration from legacy systems
Connected Search across platforms
Records management and retention automation
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
Recurring tasks and checklists
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments with @mentions
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
ClickUp Brain (AI writing assistant and task summarization)
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members