ClickUp
Silverbucket
Workload view with capacity planning
Timeline (Gantt) view for project schedules
Role-based and individual resource allocation
Color-coded allocation status indicators
Native task management with dependencies
Requires separate task management tool
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map)
Limited to Gantt and workload views
Custom statuses and workflows
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Actual vs planned time comparison
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Requires separate communication tool
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Requires separate documentation tool
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Requires constant internet connection
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Forecasting disconnected from execution
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Limited reporting capabilities
100+ automation triggers and actions
Limited automation capabilities
ClickUp AI for writing and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
30-day trial only