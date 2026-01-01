The #1 Silverbucket Alternative

Silverbucket plans resources. ClickUp delivers projects.

ClickUp unites resource planning, task execution, time tracking, and team collaboration so you ship work without switching between planning tools and delivery platforms.
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Plan capacity and execute work in one workspace

ClickUp vs Silverbucket

Silverbucket forecasts workload. ClickUp connects forecasts to execution with tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals in one platform.

Silverbucket

  • Resource planning focused; requires separate tools for task execution
  • Gantt charts and workload views without integrated task management
  • Time tracking exists but lacks native task context
  • Limited automation capabilities for workflow efficiency
  • Forecasting disconnected from day-to-day delivery work

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Timeline (Gantt) and Workload views with real-time capacity tracking
  • Built-in time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual status updates
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Silverbucket

ClickUp connects resource planning to execution with tasks, time tracking, Goals, and 15+ views so teams forecast capacity and deliver projects without tool-switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Silverbucket

Resource Management & Planning
Workload view with capacity planning
Timeline (Gantt) view for project schedules
Role-based and individual resource allocation
Color-coded allocation status indicators
Tasks & Project Execution
Native task management with dependencies
Requires separate task management tool
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map)
Limited to Gantt and workload views
Custom statuses and workflows
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Actual vs planned time comparison
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Requires separate communication tool
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Requires separate documentation tool
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Requires constant internet connection
Goals & Strategy Alignment
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Forecasting disconnected from execution
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Limited reporting capabilities
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Limited automation capabilities
ClickUp AI for writing and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
30-day trial only
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