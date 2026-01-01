ClickUp
Signulu
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom statuses and workflows
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document templates
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing annotations on images, videos, and PDFs
Commenting and review workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Audit trail and activity tracking
1,000+ integrations via native apps and Zapier
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members