The #1 Signulu Alternative

Signulu signs documents. ClickUp ships projects.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, approvals, and time tracking so teams execute end-to-end without switching tools or losing context.
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ClickUp vs Signulu

Signulu handles signatures. ClickUp handles the entire project lifecycle—from planning to delivery.

Signulu

  • Focused on electronic signatures and document workflows
  • Limited collaboration beyond signing and commenting
  • No native task management or project tracking
  • Basic reporting on Standard plan and above
  • Recipient limits per envelope vary by plan tier

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with timesheet approvals
  • Proofing annotations on images, videos, and PDFs
  • 100+ automations to route approvals and tasks
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Signulu

ClickUp delivers end-to-end project execution with tasks, approvals, time tracking, and collaboration—all in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Signulu

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom statuses and workflows
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document templates
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing annotations on images, videos, and PDFs
Commenting and review workflows
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Audit trail and activity tracking
Integrations
1,000+ integrations via native apps and Zapier
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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ISO 27001
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GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT