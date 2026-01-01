The #1 Shortways Alternative

Shortways guides users. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites training docs, task workflows, and team collaboration so you build knowledge bases that drive execution, not just explain software.
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Train teams and ship work in one workspace

ClickUp vs Shortways

Shortways creates interactive guides for existing apps. ClickUp replaces the need for separate training tools by embedding documentation, processes, and collaboration where work happens.

Shortways

  • Overlay tool for existing business applications
  • Requires separate platform for documentation management
  • No native task management or project workflows
  • Limited collaboration features outside guided tutorials
  • Focused on software adoption, not work execution

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat for training content
  • Task templates and checklists for repeatable processes
  • Clip screen recordings with annotations for step-by-step guides
  • Searchable knowledge bases with nested pages and real-time collaboration
  • Assign training tasks and track completion without switching tools
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Shortways

ClickUp consolidates training creation, knowledge management, and work execution in one workspace. Build searchable guides, assign processes, and track completion without managing separate documentation platforms.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Shortways

User Onboarding & Training
Interactive step-by-step guides
Screen recording with annotations
Task templates for repeatable processes
Training task assignment and tracking
Knowledge Management
Collaborative documentation
Searchable knowledge base
Contextual FAQ system
Embedded videos and documents
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views
Custom Fields for process tracking
Time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time chat
Threaded task comments with @mentions
Video meetings
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
Workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards
Task completion tracking
Team workload view
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited users
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