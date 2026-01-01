ClickUp
Shortways
Interactive step-by-step guides
Screen recording with annotations
Task templates for repeatable processes
Training task assignment and tracking
Collaborative documentation
Searchable knowledge base
Contextual FAQ system
Embedded videos and documents
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views
Custom Fields for process tracking
Time tracking with reporting
Real-time chat
Threaded task comments with @mentions
Video meetings
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
AI writing assistance
Workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards
Task completion tracking
Team workload view
Free plan with unlimited users