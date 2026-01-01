The #1 Shinydocs Alternative

Shinydocs finds files. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and AI search so teams execute projects without switching between content repositories and project tools.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Ship work, not just organize files

ClickUp vs Shinydocs

Shinydocs excels at content governance. ClickUp brings tasks, docs, chat, and goals together so teams move from planning to delivery.

Shinydocs

  • Focuses on content discovery and compliance, not project execution
  • No native task management, dependencies, or sprint planning
  • No built-in time tracking or workload management
  • Limited collaboration features; no real-time chat or whiteboards
  • Requires separate tools for project delivery and team coordination

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, and Table
  • Goals linked to tasks with automatic progress rollup
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

Why teams choose ClickUp over Shinydocs

ClickUp combines project management, docs, goals, and AI search so teams execute work without juggling content repositories and collaboration tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Shinydocs

AI Search & Discovery
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI document summarization
Multi-document AI analysis
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Sprint planning and management
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks
Automated content classification
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
Data Governance & Compliance
Automated PII detection
ROT content detection
Duplicate file detection
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited user access
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT