ClickUp
Shinydocs
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI document summarization
Multi-document AI analysis
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Sprint planning and management
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks
Automated content classification
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
Automated PII detection
ROT content detection
Duplicate file detection
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Free Forever plan
Unlimited user access