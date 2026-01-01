ClickUp
Sharpr
AI-powered search across connected apps
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Automated briefs and newsletters
Text analytics and content insights
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and checklists
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
AI writing assistance and summarization
Workflow automations
AI Agents for task automation
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Assigned comments and action items
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
15+ view types
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
Offline Mode