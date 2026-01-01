The #1 Sharpr Alternative

Sharpr searches insights. ClickUp delivers them.

ClickUp unites research, tasks, and team collaboration so market intelligence teams ship insights faster without switching between knowledge platforms and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Sharpr

Sharpr centralizes research but stops at knowledge management. ClickUp connects insights to execution so teams act on intelligence without tool-switching.

Sharpr

  • Knowledge platform focused on search and insight distribution
  • Requires separate tools for task management and project execution
  • Limited collaboration features for turning insights into action items
  • User-based pricing model scales costs with team growth
  • Primarily search and analytics without native project delivery tools

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Connected Search finds insights across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Confluence
  • Native time tracking and automations turn research into delivered projects
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Maps for visualizing research
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Sharpr

Sharpr excels at organizing market intelligence but lacks the execution layer teams need. ClickUp combines research management with task delivery, automations, and real-time collaboration so insights become shipped work.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Sharpr

Knowledge Management & Search
AI-powered search across connected apps
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Automated briefs and newsletters
Text analytics and content insights
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and checklists
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and summarization
Workflow automations
AI Agents for task automation
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Assigned comments and action items
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
15+ view types
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
Offline Mode
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