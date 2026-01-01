The #1 ShareFile Alternative

ShareFile stores files. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and time tracking so teams collaborate without switching between file storage and project tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs ShareFile

ShareFile excels at secure file storage but lacks project execution tools. ClickUp combines documents with task management, automation, and real-time collaboration.

ShareFile

  • File storage with limited project management capabilities
  • Task features only in Premium and Industry Advantage plans
  • Workflow automation requires Premium tier
  • Document collaboration focused on approvals and signatures
  • Internet connectivity required for syncing and team workspaces

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Task management with dependencies and Timeline views
  • 100 automation executions per month on Free plan
  • Proofing to annotate PDFs and images with assigned feedback
  • Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with ShareFile?

ShareFile secures files but stops short of execution. ClickUp connects documents to tasks, goals, and automations so teams move from planning to delivery without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

ShareFile

Document Management & Collaboration
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Proofing with annotations on PDFs and images
Full-text search across documents
Offline document access
Requires internet connectivity for syncing collections and accessing team workspaces
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with custom statuses
Task management available only on Premium and Industry Advantage plans
Timeline view for Gantt charts
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
15+ view types
Automation & Workflows
Workflow automation
Workflow automation available only on Premium and Industry Advantage plans
Custom Fields with Formula support
Communication & Collaboration
Real-time Chat
SyncUps for video meetings
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Clip for screen recording
AI & Intelligence
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI document summarization recently unveiled, limited details on availability
Connected Search across apps
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
ShareFile requires paid plans for most features; no free tier with unlimited members
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