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ShareFile
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Proofing with annotations on PDFs and images
Full-text search across documents
Offline document access
Requires internet connectivity for syncing collections and accessing team workspaces
Task management with custom statuses
Task management available only on Premium and Industry Advantage plans
Timeline view for Gantt charts
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
15+ view types
Workflow automation
Workflow automation available only on Premium and Industry Advantage plans
Custom Fields with Formula support
Real-time Chat
SyncUps for video meetings
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Clip for screen recording
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI document summarization recently unveiled, limited details on availability
Connected Search across apps
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
ShareFile requires paid plans for most features; no free tier with unlimited members