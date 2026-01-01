ClickUp
ShareDocs Enterpriser
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Version control and document history
Document categories and folders
AI-powered search across documents
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Approval workflows with task routing
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Cross-platform (web, desktop, mobile)
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members