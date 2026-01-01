The #1 ShareDocs Enterpriser Alternative

ShareDocs stores files. ClickUp gets work done.

Unite tasks, docs, approvals, and automations in one workspace so teams ship faster without juggling document libraries and project tools.
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ClickUp vs ShareDocs Enterpriser

ShareDocs manages documents. ClickUp connects documents to the work that matters—tasks, timelines, and team collaboration.

ShareDocs Enterpriser

  • Document repository without task management
  • Requires separate tools for project execution
  • Limited views focused on file organization
  • Workflow automation for document routing only
  • Search limited to document content and metadata

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking and approval workflows
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations for routing and notifications
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over ShareDocs Enterpriser

ClickUp unites document management with task execution, approvals, and team collaboration so you stop switching between file libraries and project tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

ShareDocs Enterpriser

Document Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Version control and document history
Document categories and folders
AI-powered search across documents
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Workflow Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Approval workflows with task routing
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Access & Availability
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Cross-platform (web, desktop, mobile)
Pricing
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT